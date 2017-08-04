Weekend Forecast Has Both Good and Bad News

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. Saturday

Expect a pleasant day with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s Today. Scattered clouds will return to the sky by the afternoon and evening but conditions will stay dry. The cold front will come back as a warm front on Sunday leading to a return to humidity as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could become strong or even severe with the area all under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather.

Showers will likely remain off-and-on in the forecast for most of next week as that front stalls out over the area. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

