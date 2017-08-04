Winner in car dealership’s “Free Car Friday” giveaway

MILAN, Tenn.-Hundreds of people show up at a Milan car dealership in hopes of getting a free car, Friday evening.

Steve Marsh Ford held their “Free Car Friday” and said this is their way to give back to the community.

Participants showed up hoping they would win a 2010 Ford Edge.

Out of around 1,000 entries, only 3 names were pulled with a chance to pick a key, one by one and see if it matches the car.

The third contestant, who chose a key put their key in the lock and the key opened the door, winning the vehicle.

“We came out here looking for me a car and they told us about the free car and we registered for it,” said Deja Jones, winner of the Ford Edge.

The 18-year-old said she has never owned a car and is now heading to her first year of college in her Ford Edge.