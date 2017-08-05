Local golf tournament honors Humboldt native

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Benton Future Leaders of Tennessee organized a golf tournament Saturday to honor James Booth.

Booth was a Humboldt native that passed away in April 2016.

He was a teacher and wanted to make sure students had the chance to go to college.

The money they raised will help kids get to college, specifically those who have jobs.

The group hopes that by starting this tournament, they will connect with the youth of Jackson.

“We’re gonna have a good jubilee time,” President of Benton Future Leaders of Tennessee Ronald Benton said. “Good fellowship for brothers to get together and try to find out what we can do together to bridge the gap from the young to the old and the old to the young.”

They plan to make this an annual event and hope to have even more people attend next year.