Local school invites alumni back for display of new renovations

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One Humboldt school is inviting alumni back to learn about the school’s history and show off some new renovations.

Stigall elementary hosted an open house Saturday afternoon. Faculty said the school is rich in history. A slideshow was shown with all graduating classes dating back to 1944.

School board member and Vice Mayor of Humboldt Leon McNeal said the goal was to bring the community together.

“What were trying to do is bring the community back together,” said McNeal. “To let them know that Stigall is up alive and doing well and come back and support Stigall and look at all the stuff we got with Stigall.”

A new air conditioning unit is one of the many renovations added to the school.