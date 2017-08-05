New shelter hosts “wrestle for rescues” fundraiser

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Animal lovers across West Tennessee came out for a wrestling match, while ringing in some money for a local animal shelter.

But the fans weren’t the only ones sitting ringside.

“Right now, we have about 22 dogs and 24 cats right now so we’re full,” said Christa Durfee, a volunteer at Frances Hensley Animal Shelter.

The shelter held it’s first ever fundraiser at Scotts Hill High School.

A wrestling match entertained the crowd, but also raised money for the community supported shelter.

“This is a wrestling town, and Doug Gilbert, one of the wrestlers featured tonight, is a hometown guy, and we featured the event around him,” said John David Lewis, president of the animal shelter board.

Volunteers say Frances Hensley has only been open a little over a year, and is Henderson county’s only shelter.

“We’re getting the word out getting these babies and getting them adopted and getting the funds flowing so we can keep the lights on and vaccines going,” Durfee said.

She says the shelter is community supported, and it means a lot to see the community giving back.

“I’m really pleased with the amount of people showing up, I know they’re here for wrestling, but if we can help a cause like this, that’s what were here for.”

Roger Taylor was just one who came to see wrestler Jerry Lawler, but says he hopes to leave with a fury friend.

“My mom said if the end of the night there is a kitten left, I can get it. So I’m going to get me a kitten.”

If you are interested in adopting a new fury friend, those with the shelter say it costs $10 to adopt a cat, and $65 to adopt a dog.

Organizers say the goal is to raise $10,000 for the shelter, but they say any amount raised will help.