Public safety officials respond to hospital car accident

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — First responders were brought out to a local hospital after a car apparently crashed into the building.

In a Facebook statement from Director, Public Relations and Communications at West Tennessee Healthcare Beth Parnell:

“Earlier this evening an accident occurred in which a citizen vehicle crashed into the dietary area at Bolivar General Hospital. We are very thankful no one was injured during the incident and for the quick response efforts of community public safety officials. As we are assessing damage to the facility, we want to assure the community that Bolivar General Hospital is still operational.”