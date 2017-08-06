Back to school shopping at the flea market

JACKSON, Tenn.— Friendly Frank’s Flea Market was at the Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend.

People from all over the mid-south came out to shop for back to school items among other things. Hundreds of vendors were there selling anything you could need, and shoppers enjoy the diversity of things being sold.

“It’s beneficial to everyone. Clothes, purses, cups and facial stuff, perfume, all that type of stuff,” Zakeria Granger and Brittney Break, two shoppers, said.

The flea market comes to the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month.