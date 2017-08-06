Benton co. inmate garden gives back to community

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The seeds of change are being planted in Benton county as inmates trade in their cell for a skill.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher started up the garden three years ago. It has now grown to more than 10 acres of fruits and vegetables all home-grown by the inmates.

Corrections Officer Lee Brooks said it’s a good way for the inmates to get their hands dirty and give back to the community.

“I think most of them they like that they’re getting out and doing something positive and they like to see that their product is growing,” said Brooks.

Sheriff Christopher said they have given away thousands of pounds of food to charity’s and people in need. They also will be giving away bags of red potatoes this Friday to anyone in the community.