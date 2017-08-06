Jackson Police investigate overnight homicide

JACKSON, Tenn.— A man is dead after a shooting last night near downtown Jackson.

Jackson Police responded to a call of a shooting around 11:45 last night. When they arrived at the home on Lexington Avenue they found Tychicus Randle dead inside the residence.

The investigation is still on going and no other details are known at this time. If you have any information on this shooting call JPD at 731-425-8410.

