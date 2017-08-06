Jackson Theatre Guild holds auditions for upcoming play

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theatre Guild held their second round of auditions for their production of “Over the River and through the Woods” today.

The auditions were open to anyone of any age and those with the Theatre Guild said there will be possible callbacks tomorrow. The production will open on September 27 and close October 1st.

“This is obviously the beginning stages this is the second day of auditions so were excited to see what comes out of the process there is a lot of talented people,” said President of Jackson Theatre Guild Billy Worboys.

Those with the guild say they are looking forward to a great season and have a number of shows planned for the future.