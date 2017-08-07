2nd juvenile charged in deadly north Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have charged a second teenager in a deadly July 13 shooting in north Jackson.

A second 16-year-old male is now charged in the homicide of Michael Jerod Harris, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say they are not searching for any more suspects in the shooting.

Police responded around 4:50 a.m. July 13 to the shooting on East University Parkway where they found Harris had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The teen was charged and surrendered Monday to U.S. Marshals in Jackson, according to the release.

He is in custody at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled for an initial appearance and detention hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Madison County Juvenile Court, the release states.

Police charged the first 16-year-old male on July 20 in connection with the shooting. He remains in custody at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a Sept. 6 hearing.