Agent offers renting tips as college move-in season is underway

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the beginning of the school year underway, many college students are moving into rental apartments and houses.

With that in mind, local organizations remind renters to be aware of their rights as tenants and to make a checklist of things to keep in mind when selecting their off-campus home.

Re/Max Realty Source property management in Jackson says one thing people tend to forget is how important renter’s insurance is.

“The exterior of a rental is covered, but all of your belongings are not covered, and renter’s insurance is very cheap and it covers in case of fire or theft or anything that might happen,” said Charlotte Vaughn with Re/Max Realty Source property management.

Vaughn also reminds first-time renters that most apartments require a credit check and to expect a parent or guardian to co-sign the agreement.

She also recommends you drive around your neighborhood to make sure it is somewhere you are comfortable and to always check for smoke detectors.