Gray Day With Off And On Light Showers

Weather Update:

I am afraid the clouds and dreariness are with us today. Scattered light showers or drizzle will be with us much of the day. A cold front will slowly sink south across West Tennessee through the day. drier air will slowly work in from the north that may allow for some sun at times north of I-40. The front will eventually stall, but not sure if that will be in West Tennessee or farther south into Mississippi. The location will affect what happens tonight. Models have been on average in both camps. So we kept the chance of rain in for today and tonight at about 40%. Ill have a look at the latest data this morning and will update the forecast coming up on Midday at ABC 7 11:30 AM CDT/CBS 7 12:00 PM CDT.

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

