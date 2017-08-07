Historic Humboldt school gets million-dollar makeover

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — After decades, a historic school in Humboldt has received a multi-million dollar face lift.

Stigall Primary School opened its doors in the 1960s. But decades later in 2016, the building still had window air units in the classrooms. This school year, that has all changed after the city and school system devoted millions to school renovations.

“We’ve had a $3.2 million renovation for Stigall Primary School and we’ve had just a really big face lift here,” Humboldt City School Superintendent Dr. Versie Hamlet said. “A paint job throughout the building as well, and we’re very excited about this new school year.”

First to go was the window units. Stigall now has 37 new AC units, one for each classroom, along with new ceiling and floor tiles throughout the building.

“Everyone can definitely see the difference,” Stigall Principal Richard Willis said. “It’s like day and night, to be honest. We’re very fortunate and thankful.”

Crews worked all summer to get the school back in shape for students who can now enjoy the long overdue makeover.

“This is just a total overhaul,” Dr. Hamlet said. “The community was ready. Our students deserve an atmosphere that’s appropriate for learning. Very emotional because we are carrying out the vision that Mr. Stigall had for our community.”

Staff say teacher morale is up after the renovations and that they’ve got nothing but positive feedback from parents and community.

Renovations at Stigall are expected to be finished by the end of the fall semester. According to Dr. Hamlet, the junior high auditorium is also set to be renovated for student performances.