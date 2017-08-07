Lane College looking to turn things around in 2017

JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming into the 2017 season the Lane College Dragons have won just nine games since 2014, but they hope that all changes starting this year. The team will be experienced on the offensive side of the ball as they return 10 starters, but on defense, there’s a lot of learning to be done as they have to fill 10 spots from last year’s team.

“It’s a big concern, having to teach 10 guys a new defense so that’s a big concern, now on the flip side of that, we brought back ten of eleven offensive players so right now we looking pretty good offensively, but we ain’t looking so good defensively,” head coach Derrick Burroughs said.

Although the team isn’t ready now, Burroughs said by the end of fall camp his defense will be right where they need to be.

The Dragons will open up the season on the road against Texas College in the CME Classic September 2nd but will have to wait until week four to open up at home. With the first three games on the road, the team can rack up a few wins which will help draw a crowd in their home opener.

“I want everybody to come out and watch us you know I been trying to give them a reason to come out,” Burroughs said. “You know what they say. If you win, they will come and we’re slowly getting there and for some people, it ain’t fast enough and it ain’t fast enough for me to be honest. But I want everybody to come out and embrace Lane College football, embrace the Dragons.”