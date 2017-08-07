Man charged in March shooting back in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — An accused gunman in a March shooting was back in court Monday.

Darkis Watkins is accused of shooting William Crowley in the chest March 19.

Crowley told the court in March that he had agreed to go smoke with two men and got in the car with them.

When they got to the apartment, Watkins and a friend reportedly pulled a gun on Crowley and demanded money.

Crowley tried to escape, and that’s when Watkins allegedly shot him in the chest.

Watkins’ next court date is set for Sept. 5.