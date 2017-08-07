Mugshots : Madison County : 8/04/17 – 8/07/17

1/29 Marian Williams Forgery

2/29 Heaven Sweat Violation of community corrections

3/29 Brandon Owens Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/29 Dawanika McClellan Harassment



5/29 Dontavius Anderson Violation of probation

6/29 Dylan Blankenship DUI

7/29 Edward Gilbert Contempt of court, violation of probation

8/29 Hayden Green Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/29 Hayley Call DUI

10/29 Henry Fagans DUI, violation of implied consent law, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

11/29 Iketa Elliott Harassment

12/29 Jason Fesmire Violation of probation



13/29 Jeri Norman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/29 Jonathan Cunningham Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/29 Latroya Fuller Failure to appear

16/29 Martez Ayers DUI, driving while unlicensed



17/29 Monica Warlick Violation of probation

18/29 Patrick Bowman Burglary, theft under $500

19/29 Proshaun Pack Theft of motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/29 Quincey Wilson Violation of probation



21/29 Raymoane Jackson Failure to appear

22/29 Reginald Martin Violation of probation, failure to appear

23/29 Robert Carter Failure to appear

24/29 Ronald Purdy Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/29 Samuel Edwards Failure to comply

26/29 Selena Lane DUI

27/29 Thomas Blackmon Violation of community corrections

28/29 Vontavius Johnson Harassment domestic assault



29/29 Willie Ellison Simple domestic assault



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/07/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.