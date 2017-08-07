Mugshots : Madison County : 8/04/17 – 8/07/17 August 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/29Marian Williams Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Heaven Sweat Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Brandon Owens Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Dawanika McClellan Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Dontavius Anderson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Dylan Blankenship DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Edward Gilbert Contempt of court, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Hayden Green Simple domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Hayley Call DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Henry Fagans DUI, violation of implied consent law, contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Iketa Elliott Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Jason Fesmire Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Jeri Norman DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Jonathan Cunningham Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Latroya Fuller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Martez Ayers DUI, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Monica Warlick Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Patrick Bowman Burglary, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Proshaun Pack Theft of motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Quincey Wilson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Raymoane Jackson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Reginald Martin Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Robert Carter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Ronald Purdy Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Samuel Edwards Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Selena Lane DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Thomas Blackmon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Vontavius Johnson Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Willie Ellison Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore