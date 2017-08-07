Scattered Showers at Times Tonight
Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Monday
As a cold front stretches across the area, scattered showers continue to remain possible for parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 where temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. However, farther north of the interstate, temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s! This cold front will be the focus for rain chances for the rest of the week – some portions of which will be dry and sunny and others will be wet.
TONIGHT
The latest model data shows most of the showers taking place in southwest Tennessee or points south tonight. There’s a 30% chance for rain with partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog developing early in the morning. Temperatures will only fall to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday.
Depending on where the cold front decides to set up tomorrow, we could have a sunny and dry day or a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. At this point, it’s looking more and more like the former with the cold front mainly staying to our south on Tuesday, so there’s only a 20% chance for rain in the forecast for tomorrow.
West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.
The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!