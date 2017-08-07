Scattered Showers at Times Tonight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Monday

As a cold front stretches across the area, scattered showers continue to remain possible for parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 where temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. However, farther north of the interstate, temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s! This cold front will be the focus for rain chances for the rest of the week – some portions of which will be dry and sunny and others will be wet.

TONIGHT

The latest model data shows most of the showers taking place in southwest Tennessee or points south tonight. There’s a 30% chance for rain with partly to mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog developing early in the morning. Temperatures will only fall to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday.

Depending on where the cold front decides to set up tomorrow, we could have a sunny and dry day or a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. At this point, it’s looking more and more like the former with the cold front mainly staying to our south on Tuesday, so there’s only a 20% chance for rain in the forecast for tomorrow.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

