West Tennessee veterans celebrate Purple Heart Day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Across the country, Aug. 7 is known as National Purple Heart Day.

Service men and women at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt had their own celebration Monday. After a short poem, the veterans released purple balloons into the air.

Purple Heart Day commemorates the day in 1782 when General George Washington created the Purple Heart Medal.

“We want to recognize the ones who have fought for our country and served our country as well as the ones who were wounded during their service,” State Veterans Home administrator Shawn Wall said.

“These people gave a lot. Some gave everything. So they are due to receive any honor that we can give them,” (R) Dyer Rep. Curtis Halford said.

After the balloon release, Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas gave certificates to the Purple Heart vets during a ceremony.

Purple Hearts are given to those wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. armed forces.