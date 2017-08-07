Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run given more time to find attorney

JACKSON, Tenn. — A driver accused in a hit-and-run that killed a woman was back in court Monday.

Natasha Washburn is accused of killing Ramiza Robertson in a hit-and-run back in April.

Washburn was called up to the stand and asked by the judge how much more time she needed to find an attorney. Washburn told the judge she needed 30 days.

As soon as the judge dismissed her, Robertson’s family stood up and tried to leave the courtroom while making comments. That’s when the judge called the family up and explained his decision.

“I don’t treat anyone any differently than I would treat you if you were up here, OK? I try to treat everyone with respect, and I ask you to do the same for me or I’ll ask you not to come back,” Jackson Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins said to one of the family members.

Robertson’s family left still saying “this isn’t fair” and “she killed someone.”

Washburn has 30 days to find an attorney before she appears again in court. Her next court date is set for Sept. 5.