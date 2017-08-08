2nd juvenile charged in deadly north Jackson shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The second juvenile charged in the shooting death of Michael Jerod Harris appeared Tuesday in court.

The suspect is being kept away from his co-defendant who is also a juvenile.

The judge says it is unknown at this time whether the state will seek a transfer for the suspect to be tried as an adult. The judge is going to order a forensic evaluation to help speed up the process if the state decides to try the suspect as an adult.

The state must notify the court no less than 14 days before his final hearing if they seek a transfer.

Police responded around 4:50 a.m. July 13 to the shooting on East University Parkway where they found Harris had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The suspect’s court date is set for Sept. 6.