UPDATE: Carroll Co. liquor store break-in suspect captured after multi-county chase, 1 still on run

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6



5/6

6/6











UPDATE: Huntingdon police say another suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase spanning multiple counties. They say one other suspect is still on the run.

Huntingdon police confirm one of the suspects stole a van just before 10 a.m. on East Main Street in Huntingdon.

The suspect took Highway 70 to Interstate 40 and headed west. He was taken into custody after spike strips were deployed near mile marker 64.

The suspect who is still at large is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a loud-colored shirt.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Original story:

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Three subjects are in custody and two more are still on the run after a Tuesday morning break-in at a Bruceton liquor store.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded around 6:15 a.m. to a call about the liquor store being broken into, according to a release from Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

Deputies chased the suspects into Huntingdon where they reportedly rammed the deputy and spun out on East Main Street.

Five subjects then ran from the vehicle. Huntingdon police and Carroll County deputies chased them down, catching three of them.

Two others are still on the loose. They are described as black males, one wearing black shorts and a white polo shirt and the other wearing blue jeans and a loud-colored shirt, the release states.

The subjects are believed to be from Memphis, and the vehicle they were in had a temporary tag from a dealership in Memphis.

A safe and lottery tickets from the store were found in the vehicle.