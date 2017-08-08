4 in custody, 1 still sought after Carroll Co. break-in, resulting police chases

1/4 Leland Crawford

2/4 Cordarrel Logan

3/4 Derrius Lott

4/4 Laverne Luellen







CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Huntingdon officers say there will be multiple charges for the suspects involved in a burglary that led to two separate car chases Tuesday morning.

One of those chases passed through three counties with speeds close to 90 mph and involved multiple agencies.

“They take the safe, they load it up,” liquor store manager Kimberly Crouch said. “They load it into their car and they leave inside the van.”

According to the staff at Old Railroad Spirits in Bruceton, five suspects entered the business after smashing the front door glass.

“Took the safe from inside the liquor store, they took an undetermined amount of cash that was not in the safe and they also took the lottery cards,” Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers said.

Carroll County deputies chased the suspects into Huntingdon where officers say they rammed a patrol car, causing their vehicle to spin out on East Main Street.

After a short foot chase, Huntingdon police and Carroll County deputies arrested three of the five suspects — Derrius Lott, Leland Crawford and Laverne Luellen.

A second chase started a few hours later at the nearby Habitat Store.

The woman whose vehicle was stolen from the parking lot says she left her keys inside her van after loading her items. She went back inside for not even a minute and says by the time she turned around, the suspect was driving away in her van.

The suspect, Cordarrel Logan, led officers through Jackson before being stopped in Haywood County.

“Spiked stripped at the 64 mile marker on Interstate 40, and he was taken into custody without further incident,” Smothers said.

With four suspects in the Carroll County Jail, residents are relieved but also stunned about the burglary and the police chase.

“A little scary,” Crouch said. “I waited outside. You know, we live in a small town. It’s scary. It hit close to home. Scary. The world is getting scary.”

No one was hurt at the store or during the police chase.

Huntingdon police officers were stationed at local schools this afternoon as a safety precaution while the last suspect is on the run.

He is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a loud-colored shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the final suspect, police ask you to call 911.