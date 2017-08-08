UPDATE: Multi-county chase ends in Haywood Co., stemmed from Carroll Co. break-in

UPDATE: Huntingdon police say a suspect captured on Interstate 40 in Haywood County after a high-speed chase was driving a van stolen in Huntingdon. They say the pursuit stemmed from a Bruceton liquor store break-in.

They say one other suspect is still on the run.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded around 6:15 a.m. to a call about a Bruceton liquor store being broken into, according to a release from Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers.

Deputies chased the suspects into Huntingdon where they reportedly rammed a deputy’s vehicle and spun out on East Main Street.

Five subjects then ran from the vehicle. Huntingdon police and Carroll County deputies chased them down, catching three of them.

Huntingdon police confirm one of the suspects stole a van just before 10 a.m. on East Main Street in Huntingdon.

The suspect took Highway 70 to Interstate 40 and headed west, leading multiple agencies in a high-speed chase. He was taken into custody after spike strips were deployed near mile marker 64 in Haywood County.

The suspect who is still at large is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a loud-colored shirt.

EARLIER STORY:

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A high-speed chase spanning several counties ends in Haywood County.

Brownsville police say the multi-agency chase involving a stolen van ended on Interstate 40. They say they used spike strips to stop the vehicle around mile marker 65.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the chase started in Carroll County.

The above video was captured by a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer along Interstate 40 westbound just past the Highway 412 exit.

The pursuit involved speeds of up to 90 mph through Jackson.

The video below was captured along Highway 412 in Jackson.