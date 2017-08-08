Christopher J. Holt

Christopher Jason Holt, 49, died on August 6, 2017, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Esther (Greg) Milam and Edward (Linda) Riley; daughters, Brittany Holt, Breanna Holt and Leandra Holt; son, Coby Wheeler; grand daughter, Juliet Beard; siblings, Salah (Nina) Ananse, Clifton (Clarissa) Broadway, Steven Ramsey and Breagin Riley (André Martin).

Christopher was born on January 30, 1968, in Nashville, TN. He graduated from MD Collins High School (Atlanta, GA) in 1986. In 1993 Christopher returned home to Jackson with his wife, Saundra, where he raised his four children. Christopher worked for various companies throughout the Jackson area and worked for Kirklands at the time of his passing.

Chris loved traveling and never met a stranger. But, most of all, he loved the Lord, his family and friends.

Visitations will be held at Arrington Funeral Home (148 W University Parkway, Jackson 38305) on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. The memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church (200 S. Church Street, Jackson 38301) on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. Internment is to follow service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Coby Wheeler’s college fund, Leader’s Credit Union, in care of Brittany Holt.