City of Bolivar to host outdoor movie night

BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Grab a lawn chair for a movie under the stars.

Thursday, August 10, the City of Bolivar and the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will host an outdoor movie night.

That’ll run from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Courthouse Square in downtown Bolivar.

This month’s movie is Disney’s “Moana.” Concessions will be available for purchase.

It’s free and open to the public.