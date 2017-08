Decatur County Fair kicks off Tuesday night

PARSONS, Tenn. –Enjoy a funnel cake and classic carnival games at a local fair.

Tuesday, August 8, the Decatur County Fair will officially open to the public at 5:00 p.m.

That’ll run until Saturday night at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

Throughout the week, you can enjoy pageants, shows, lawn mower races, and more.

The fair is free.