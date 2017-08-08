Decreasing Clouds Today And Slightly Cooler

Weather Update 12:36 PM

The forecast remains alive and breathing this week. The forecast is tricky because we are sandwiched between a strong high pressure and a stalled frontal boundary. The trend has been drier the last couple of model runs. I am going to bite on the drier forecast today and tomorrow. Rain will return later this week as another cold front is set to arrive later this week. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in this afternoon with the latest look at the forecast. Everyone have a wonderful day!

