Details of the case unfold as Patrick Lamar Moore appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whitney Woodbury was teary eyed as she took the stand Tuesday to tell the story of how she was able to escape from her husband who, she says, kidnapped her back in January. She says it all started when he dragged her from her home.

“I slipped and fell by the time I got to the side of the house. He got on top of me, and he strangled me with both his hands around my neck,” said victim Whitney Woodbury.

Moore then allegedly threw his wife into the trunk of his car.

“At this point, I knew that he was very serious about everything, so I just cooperated and got up, and he grabbed me and brought me back to the car,” Woodbury said. “He had popped the trunk, and placed me in there.”

Woodbury says she learned from watching detective shows to unscrew the taillight of the vehicle, hoping to be pulled over. When that didn’t work, she discovered the trunk release lever, hoping Moore wouldn’t see her waving her hand out the back, but lucky for her, someone else did.

“When it slowed down, the trunk opened up a bit more, and the light came on, and I could see somebody in the trunk waving their arm at me,” said the good Samaritan.

This good Samaritan who was driving behind Moore’s vehicle, says he followed it into a driveway where Woodbury was able to jump out of the trunk and into the front seat. They then began a high speed chase after Moore until law enforcement caught up with them.

“When we passed, he turned on his roof lights and his sirens and began pursuing after us,” the good Samaritan said. “At this point, I slowly backed up a bit to allow the officer to get in between me and the vehicle in question in front of me.”

Police say Moore was then captured and arrested.

Following the testimony, the judge sent Patrick Lamar Moore’s case to the November 6th meeting of the Madison County grand jury. He currently is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault.

Moore remains in jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.