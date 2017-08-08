Dr. J. Woody Forbes

Dr. Joseph Woodrow “Woody” Forbes, Jr., 78, of Jackson, TN, died peacefully in Nashville, Tn August 3, 2017. He was born in Memphis, TN, lived his early childhood in Munford, TN, moving back to Memphis in 1947. He graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1956 as Mr. Whitehaven and Captain of the football team. His college years were spent at Southwestern at Memphis, where he played baseball and completed pre-dentistry. He received his DDS and specialty in orthodontics (MS) from the University of Tennessee Dental School. He joined an orthodontic practice in Jackson, TN in 1964 and eventually established FMY Ortho, which grew to be the 7th largest orthodontic practice in the United States. He transformed the smiles of over 40,000 patients in the West Tennessee area over the next 50 years. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Jackson, where he filled a tenor seat in the choir and was a frequent soloist.

Dr. Forbes was also a serial entrepreneur and helped establish many local Jackson businesses, including the Village Inn Pizza Parlor, Mister Donut, Ham Howse Sporting Goods, Swiss Colony Cheese Shop, Arrington Funeral Directors and Casey’s Station.

He served as the President of the University of Tennessee Alumni Association and was an avid long-time lover of the Vols. He was an accomplished pilot, hunter and outdoorsman, and lifetime golf enthusiast. Personal passions included cooking for USJ sporting events and in his later years donating incalculable time and energy to Youth Town of Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Eliza Dodson Forbes of Jackson, his sister Janis Forbes Fite (David), and his children, David (Harriet) and Harrison (Jill) of Nashville, Cary Gerlinger of Winnetka IL, and Bob Frankland of San Antonio, along with his grandchildren, Andrew, Parker, Noah, Allie Jane and Chandler.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Jackson at 1:00pm Tuesday Aug 8, preceded by visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Church St., Jackson, TN, 38301, Youthtown of Tennessee, 3641 Youth Town Rd, Pinson, TN, 38366 or Area Relief Ministries, 108 S. Church St, Jackson, TN 38301.

