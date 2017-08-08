Investigators seek to identify multiple persons of interest in major ID theft case

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators are asking the public to help identify several persons of interest in what they call a major identity theft case.

Investigators believe the case began with the theft of a credit card and developed into a major case involving multiple persons of interest.

The victim reported the fraudulent activity on June 23, and investigators have since been developing leads in the case.

The accompanying surveillance photos were provided by Crime Stoppers and were captured at local retailers. The people in the images are persons of interest in connection with this case.

If you can identify any of these subjects or have information in this or any other criminal activity, call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) and the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.