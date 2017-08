JMCSS Superintendent to be honored at reception

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate the new leader of a local school district.

Tuesday, August 8, Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones will be honored at a reception, hosted by the Jackson Chamber.

That’ll run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Dr. Jones was appointed superintendent earlier this year.

The event is open to the public.