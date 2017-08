Job fair coming to Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. –Find a new, challenging career at an upcoming job fair.

Tuesday, August 8, The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development will set up the fair at Jackson City Hall.

That’ll run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At the fair, you can complete job applications and update your resume.

It’s free and open to the public.