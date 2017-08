LANA community to host family picnic night

JACKSON, Tenn. –Grab some tasty food, a blanket, and your family for a night of fun.

The LANA community will host a family picnic on Tuesday, August 8.

That’ll run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Conger Park in Jackson.

The picnic will include open grill space, lawn games, and a playground for the kids.

It’s free and open to the public.