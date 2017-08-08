Mainly Dry Again Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

Despite scattered clouds in the area today, we’ve been rain-free across West Tennessee! Temperatures have been limited to the lower and middle 80s this afternoon – several degrees still below average for this time in the month of August. Rain chances will increase slightly later on in the week.

TONIGHT

Mainly clear skies will stick around overnight with temperatures cooling down to the middle 60s by early Wednesday morning. Winds will stay light overnight and we’ll remain dry.

Watch for more of the same weather tomorrow with scattered clouds and only a 20% chance for rain. However, rain chances will gradually increase toward the end of the week so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST

West Tennessee will be treated to a rare total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st just before 1:30 in the afternoon. From anywhere in West Tennessee, you’ll have between 93% and 99% of the sun covering the moon with the lower end being near Memphis and the higher end being near Paris.

The forecast currently is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee. That is likely to change, however, so stay tuned for updates!