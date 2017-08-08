McKenzie police seek to ID man they say used false identity at local hospitals

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Police seek to identify a man they say used false information to receive treatment at two local hospitals.

The man entered McKenzie Regional Hospital on Tuesday and identified himself as a “police K-9 trainer” and said he had a rib cage injury he received during training, according to a release from the McKenzie Police Department.

Police say the man gave false information about his identity and received treatment and a written prescription for his injuries.

They say the man then went to the Henry County Medical Center to seek treatment for the same injuries.

This subject identified himself as “Mike Lee” and is using other people’s Social Security numbers, according to police.

Police describe the subject as a white male around 45 to 60 years old, six feet to six feet three inches tall and weighing around 240 to 280 pounds.

They say he has a shaved head and was wearing a camo cap, dark sunglasses, a black t-shirt, tan cargo pants and a black watch.

He also is reported to be armed and may be carrying a tactical vest possibly with “Fugitive Retrieval” on the back.

Police say he left in a large, red, four-door pickup truck with a lift kit/aftermarket wheels, steps for each door and a dog crate in the bed.

Anyone with information on this man is urged to call McKenzie police at 731-352-2265 or 731-352-2264 or email them with special attention to Sgt. Kyle Beauchamp at kyle.beauchamp@cityofmckenzie.com.