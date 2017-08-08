Mugshots : Madison County : 8/07/17 – 8/08/17

1/14 Tanya Ross Criminal simulation

2/14 Amanda Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/14 Becky Luster Harassment

4/14 Bryan Adkins Violation of probation



5/14 Candace Gee Aggravated assault

6/14 Celeste Coker Shoplifting

7/14 Daniel Buck Violation of community corrections

8/14 Eric Franklin Violation of parole



9/14 Jacques Anderson Violation of community corrections

10/14 Jeremy Allen Violation of probation

11/14 Jon Berry Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/14 Joseph Simmons Violation of community corrections



13/14 Keon Donald Violation of parole

14/14 Tequilla Rivers Harassment





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.