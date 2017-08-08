Nora F. Sharpe

Nora F. Sharpe, age 85, died Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. She was born September 9, 1931 in Selmer, TN to the parents of Samuel and Izola Frye Henry. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, TN and was a homemaker and loved to cook, sew, quilt making, yard work and what she cherished most was her family.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Billy J. Sharpe Sr. of Jackson, TN, one son, Bill Sharpe Jr. and his wife Tracie of Cantonment, FL, and two grandchildren, Shannan Sharpe and Jennifer Sharpe of Pensacola, FL.

Pallbearers to serve are Eddy Conaway, Patrick O’Donnell, Tom Sharp, Bob Sharp, Lee Henry, and Jerry Rushing.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Arrington Funeral Directors Chapel with Rev. Dan Bruce officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors.

