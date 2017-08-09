Adamsville doesn’t plan to rebuild in 2017, just reload

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Last season the Adamsville Cardinals finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 and went into the playoffs full of confidence. But Scotts Hill would send them packing in the first round, leaving the Cardinals stunned. Now it’s a new season and Adamsville doesn’t plan to have a down year. Head coach Brandon Gray explained how his teams are always able to bounce back the following year.

“Well you know the thing of it is, a lot of times we had a good senior class that graduated but everybody forgets these other kids were practicing against them year after year after year and so their getting better,” Gray said. “You know that’s how you stay better, you just keep working in practice and in our weight room. My strength coach does a great job in the weight room so that keeps us competitive.”

The Cardinals will have a tough task in week one when they open up the year against the Bolivar Central Tigers.