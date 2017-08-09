Armstrong Flooring to close Mississippi plant, laying off 93

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Armstrong Flooring will close its Mississippi plant in October, laying off 93 workers.

The company, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, says closing the Vicksburg plant and one in Jackson, Tennessee, will save it more than $8 million a year.

Armstrong cites declining sales and says improved productivity among factories means customers can be served from fewer plants.

The Vicksburg plant produced veneer and plywood used to make engineered wood floors at a plant in Somerset, Kentucky.

Company spokesman Stephen Trapnell tells The Vicksburg Post that varying severance packages are being offered and employees can seek jobs at other Armstrong plants.

Armstrong mothballed the plant in 2009, laying off 124 workers, but reopened in 2010. Armstrong bought the plant in 2006 from Capella Wood Floors, started by Vicksburg lumber firm Anderson-Tully Co.