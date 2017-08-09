Doctors remind you to protect your eyes during eclipse

JACKSON, Tenn. — A solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The temperature will drop, animals will freak out because they think it’s nighttime,” Nerdvana owner Paul Simer said. “It’s just going to be a really unique experience.”

A solar eclipse will soon sweep across our nation Aug. 21, and parts of West Tennessee will see up to 90 percent darkness.

But doctors say there are some precautions you need to take.

“It is absolutely critical for people to have eye protection when they’re viewing the solar eclipse,” optometrist Nicole Mills said.

Mills said even if it does not hurt, looking directly at the eclipse with a naked eye can damage your vision.

That is why places like the Eye Care Group in north Jackson have eclipse-viewing glasses.

Mills said the glasses have a special ISO filter, which makes them safe for solar events.

“If you’re outdoors, you’re able to view the sun, and it’s very clear,” she said. “It protects your eyes as well.”

Down the street at Nerdvana, you can pick up one pair per person for free, but Simer says you need to get them fast.

“We’ve given away about 600 in the last 10 days,” Simer said. “I think today we’ve given away at least 50 or 60. There’s a lot of buzz about it.”

And if you are still in need of a pair, head to the Jackson-Madison County Library for their pre-viewing party Aug. 12.

“We are going to have some educational activities to sort of help people understand what happens during the eclipse,” Library Services Manager Jessi Reiger said.

The library has limited sets to give away as well as a number of events planned for both kids and adults.

“It doesn’t happen every day,” Reiger said. “We might as well have fun and learn and get everyone involved.”

The Jackson-Madison County Library pre-viewing party will take place Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

They will also have a viewing party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the day of the eclipse.