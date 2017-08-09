East Tenn. woman gets 10-year sentence in 5-year-old’s death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and aggravated assault in a 5-year-old boy’s death in 2015.

Media outlets report that a judge sentenced 30-year-old Holly Rutledge on Tuesday in the death of Lucas Dillon, who investigators say died of head injuries.

A jury previously convicted Rutledge, a Whitwell resident, but found her not guilty of first-degree murder in the boy’s death.

According to trial testimony, the Marion County boy was fine when his father left the house one morning.

A few hours later, Rutledge called 911 and told first responders Lucas fell asleep after breakfast and wouldn’t wake up. First responders found the child unresponsive, not breathing and without a heartbeat.