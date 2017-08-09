Family pastor reacts after judge denies motion to further delay trial in Holly Bobo case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talks to a spokesperson for the family of Holly Bobo after the trial for one of her accused killers was almost pushed back yet again.

“We’ve been ready for six years,” Pastor Don Franks said.

Family and friends of Holly Bobo sat in court Wednesday for a motions hearing for Zach Adams, one of the men charged in Bobo’s death. The defense motioned to delay the trial yet again.

“The judge heard the outstanding motions, which including the motion to continue by the defense,” prosecutor Jennifer Nichols said. “That motion was denied.”

After going back and forth between the defense and state, Judge Creed McGinley denied the motion.

But he also made another important ruling.

For jury selection, which takes place Sept. 9, Holly Bobo decor will not be allowed near the courthouse or in the parking lot.

“I think it’s very important, and the judge made a good point,” Franks said. “We don’t want anything to interfere with a fair trial and a just trial.”

Nichols says she is confident the trial will start in September, and the family says they are glad the judge denied the motion.

“It’s a relief because we are a step closer,” Franks said. “I think the family, community and everyone has had ample time, and we think it’s very important to proceed on.”

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are charged with kidnapping, raping and killing the 20-year-old nursing student.

After the many years since Bobo’s death, we asked what is getting the family through.

“I think the grace of God has gotten us through,” Franks said. “There has been a lot of prayer support.”

The trial for Zach Adams is set to start Sept. 11.