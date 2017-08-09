Former coach, wife found dead in Middle Tenn. lake

SILVER POINT, Tenn. (AP) — A couple found dead in a Middle Tennessee lake has been identified by investigators as a former coach and his wife.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Jimmy Neal says the bodies of 84-year-old Lendon Welch and 83-year-old Charlotte Welch were found Monday at Floating Mill Campground.

Local news outlets report the Knoxville couple was found floating in the water and that Lendon Welch was a celebrated track, football, baseball and basketball coach at Farragut High School.

Neal says troopers responded to the campground around 4:30 p.m. and saw the top of a truck in the water. A boat attached to a trailer was floating behind the truck.

Neal says the pickup’s transmission was in reverse, and the emergency brake had been partially applied. A medical examiner will determine the causes of death.