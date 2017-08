Free allergy testing information session hosted by local clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. –Get healthy at a free information session centered around allergies.

Friday, August 11, Vitale Chiropractic will host a meeting about allergy testing at 6:00 p.m.

The clinic says a new, non-invasive testing method can help make you feel better.

Sessions are free and open to anyone.

Space is limited, so call (731) 664-7935 to reserve your spot.