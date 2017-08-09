Jamboree Schedules
JACKSON, Tenn. — The start of the high school football season begins Friday August 11th with a slew of jamborees. The locations are as followed;
Sportsplus Jamboree at the Ballpark at Jackson: Starts at 6:30 p.m.
North Side vs. Dyer County
Jackson Christian vs. Greenfield
Humboldt vs. Gibson County
Liberty vs. USJ
South Side vs. TCA
Star Physical Therapy Jamboree at Chester County: Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Chester County vs. Bolivar
South Fulton vs. Middleton
South Fulton vs. Riverside
McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County: Starts at 6:00 p.m.
West Carroll vs. Stewart County
Murray Kentucky vs. Milan
Dresden vs. Henry County
McKenzie vs. Westview
Star Physical Therapy Jamboree at Dyersburg: Starts at 6:00 p.m.
Haywood vs. Union City
Munford vs. Crockett County
Obion County vs. Brighton
Covington vs. Dyersburg
Lexington will hold a jamboree for four schools with the freshman and junior varsity squads scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. with the varsity teams following.
Lexington vs. Adamsville
Scotts Hill vs. Huntingdon
Teams holding single team scrimmages:
South Gibson at Peabody; Starts at 7:00 p.m.
Bruceton at Camden
McNairy at Hardin County; Starts at 6:30 p.m.