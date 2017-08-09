Jamboree Schedules

JACKSON, Tenn. — The start of the high school football season begins Friday August 11th with a slew of jamborees. The locations are as followed;

Sportsplus Jamboree at the Ballpark at Jackson: Starts at 6:30 p.m.

North Side vs. Dyer County

Jackson Christian vs. Greenfield

Humboldt vs. Gibson County

Liberty vs. USJ

South Side vs. TCA

Star Physical Therapy Jamboree at Chester County: Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Chester County vs. Bolivar

South Fulton vs. Middleton

South Fulton vs. Riverside

McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County: Starts at 6:00 p.m.

West Carroll vs. Stewart County

Murray Kentucky vs. Milan

Dresden vs. Henry County

McKenzie vs. Westview

Star Physical Therapy Jamboree at Dyersburg: Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Haywood vs. Union City

Munford vs. Crockett County

Obion County vs. Brighton

Covington vs. Dyersburg

Lexington will hold a jamboree for four schools with the freshman and junior varsity squads scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. with the varsity teams following.

Lexington vs. Adamsville

Scotts Hill vs. Huntingdon

Teams holding single team scrimmages:

South Gibson at Peabody; Starts at 7:00 p.m.

Bruceton at Camden

McNairy at Hardin County; Starts at 6:30 p.m.