Learn how to can your favorite veggies at upcoming workshop

HENDERSON, Tenn. –Learn how to preserve your favorite veggies at a canning class.

Friday, August 11, Strategic Self Reliance and Defense will hold the class at their facility in Henderson.

That’ll start at 9 a.m.

Attendees can learn the ins and outs of food preservation and canning.

It costs $65 to attend.

Call (731) 803-6175 to reserve your spot.