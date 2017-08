Local store to hold wine tasting event

JACKSON, Tenn. –Sip on something sweet at an upcoming party.

Friday, August 11, Party Mart in Jackson will host an A-to-Z Wine Tasting event.

That’ll run from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the store.

At the party, you can sample wines from across the state of Oregon.

You must be 21 or older to attend.