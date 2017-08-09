Motion to further delay trial in Holly Bobo case denied; trial set to start Sept. 11

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The city of Savannah gets ready for a murder trial in the biggest case ever to hit Hardin County.

Zach Adams made another court appearance Wednesday as his defense argued a motion during a status hearing to delay the trial once again.

Adams is charged in the disappearance and death of Holly Bobo. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared from her Decatur County home in April 2011.

In March, the judge moved the case to Hardin County.

Adams’ attorney presented 14 points on separate documents they say the state has not turned over. The motion to delay was denied.

“The judge’s ruling was clear, and he recognized we have gone and provided much more than we are required to provide,” prosecutor Jennifer Nichols said.

The judge asked the defense when they think the trial will start. The state says come September, they will be ready.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo.

The judge has reserved Friday, Sept. 8, in case another motions hearing needs to take place.

The trial for Zach Adams is set to begin Sept. 11.