Revamped venue preparing to welcome weekly wrestling to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-A new wrestling era is preparing to start soon in Humboldt.

American Hostile Championship Wrestling has been remodeling a building for some time now.

They have been focusing on getting the building ready and everything in the building will be new.

Wrestlers from different states will make their way to Humboldt to put on a good show for fans and bring a family fun environment.

“That’s our main goal is to have a family-oriented show to where kids we can get kids off the street and have them a place to come and have fun,” said Brian Michaels, owner of the wrestling venue.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., August 18 in Humboldt and bell time will be at 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held every Friday night.